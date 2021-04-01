Russia’s TMK shipped new high-tech pipes to EU

Thursday, 01 April 2021 14:26:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian pipe producer TMK has announced that its subsidiary Pervouralsk Novotrubny Zavod (PNTZ) has shipped 30 mt of new high-tech tubular products to the EU, including to customers in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, in the mechanical engineering and hydraulics sectors.

A new type of high-precision pipe with a minimum tolerance for outer and inner diameters of +/-0.08 mm is characterized by high surface quality, a wide range of sizes, and guaranteed mechanical and technological characteristics. PNTZ plans to produce up to 200 mt of the given products per year.

“We are constantly expanding our offerings for clients, including with the aim of strengthening our positions in international markets. The development of a new type of high-precision pipes will allow the company to expand the geography of European supplies,” Denis Prikhodko, TMK sales director, said.