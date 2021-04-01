﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s TMK shipped new high-tech pipes to EU

Thursday, 01 April 2021 14:26:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian pipe producer TMK has announced that its subsidiary Pervouralsk Novotrubny Zavod (PNTZ) has shipped 30 mt of new high-tech tubular products to the EU, including to customers in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands, in the mechanical engineering and hydraulics sectors.

A new type of high-precision pipe with a minimum tolerance for outer and inner diameters of +/-0.08 mm is characterized by high surface quality, a wide range of sizes, and guaranteed mechanical and technological characteristics. PNTZ plans to produce up to 200 mt of the given products per year.

“We are constantly expanding our offerings for clients, including with the aim of strengthening our positions in international markets. The development of a new type of high-precision pipes will allow the company to expand the geography of European supplies,” Denis Prikhodko, TMK sales director, said.


Tags: Russia  TMK  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01  Apr

NLMK launches online slab shop to meet customers’ small-batch needs
17  Mar

Severstal completes first large diameter pipe delivery to Peru
11  Mar

Mechel posts lower net profit for 2020, output rises slightly
10  Mar

Russia’s TMK acquires 86.5 percent stake in Chelpipe
05  Mar

NLMK expands structural grade steel portfolio