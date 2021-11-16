Russia’s stainless steel imports up 15.2 percent in Jan-Sept

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 14:10:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In the January-September period this year, Russia’s stainless steel imports totaled 323,160 mt, rising by 15.2 year on year, according to Russia-based SpetsStal Association.

In the first nine months this year, in terms of volume, Russia’s imports of stainless cold rolled steel increased by 26.9 percent, while its imports of stainless hot rolled steel decreased by 8.6 percent, both year on year. In the given period, Russia’s imports of welded stainless pipes and seamless stainless pipes decreased by 13.2 percent and by 7.9 percent respectively, while the country’s imports of stainless wire rose by 32.8 percent, all year on year.