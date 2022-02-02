﻿
English
Russia’s Severstal invests in new low-carbon hydrogen technology

Wednesday, 02 February 2022 12:27:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker Severstal has announced an investment in Canada-based developer of low-carbon hydrogen production technology, Ekona Power Inc., through funding led by US-based Baker Hughes.

Ekona Power, which has developed a hydrogen production technology based on a novel methane pyrolysis process, has received a CAD $79 million equity investment to commercialize clean hydrogen technology with the support of companies including Severstal, Japan-based Mitsui and US-based ConocoPhillips and other investors.

Under the process, natural gas is converted into hydrogen and solid carbon, significantly reducing carbon emissions at a low production cost. Ekona’s fully commercialized hydrogen production plants will annually generate up to 100,000 tons of hydrogen for under $1.5 per kilogram.

“Decarbonization is crucial for the future of the steel industry. Any long-term competitive advantage is now dependent on investments in advanced steel production methods. Ekona Power’s innovative technology will help us solve the problem of reducing carbon emissions - not just for Severstal, but across the whole industry,” Andrey Laptev, director of business development and corporate venture projects at Severstal, commented.


