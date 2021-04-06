﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russia’s NLMK tests anti-corrosion coating for CR products

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 11:18:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russian steelmaker NLMK Group has announced that it has begun testing its zinc, aluminum and magnesium coating (ZAM) for cold rolled products. Compared to regular zinc coatings, ZAM makes steel three times more resistant to corrosion and increases its ductility, protecting the metal from cracking during mechanical treatment.

During the tests, samples of ZAM-coated steel will be exposed to high concentrations of sulphur dioxide in the air, aggressive sea salt aerosols, and high air humidity at low temperatures.

Among other applications, the new coating is used in the production of light thin-walled steel structures. The coating enables better corrosion protection for building structures, increasing the steel’s resistance to oxygen and humidity. According to the company’s statement, ZAM-coated steel is used to manufacture pre-painted steel and products made from it have a service life of over 50 years.

The tests are conducted in line with Russian and global standards. The new product is scheduled to be launched in 2022.


Tags: NLMK  coated  flats  Russia  crc  CIS  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Apr

Mechel launches new production area at Sibirginskaya coal mine
02  Apr

Japan’s steel exports down 11 percent in Jan-Feb
01  Apr

Russia’s TMK shipped new high-tech pipes to EU
01  Apr

NLMK launches online slab shop to meet customers’ small-batch needs
17  Mar

Japan’s CR steel strip shipments down 2.3 percent in Jan from Dec