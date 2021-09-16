Russia’s MMK to work on environmental projects for its production

Thursday, 16 September 2021 16:33:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia’s MMK has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with German-based SMS group GmbH, indicating the intentions of both sides regarding cooperation in the ecological sphere.

The MoU will last for five years and, having signed it, the sides have expressed the interest in studying the possibility of the usage of decarbonization technologies in order to decrease emissions. In particular, the issue involves the technologies of direct iron reduction and highly efficient hydrogen production via the electrolytic method.

The sides have agreed to arrive at specific technological decisions and to conduct the required research process in order to decrease carbon emissions at MMK and to improve the environmental situation. A list of definite projects in the mentioned field is expected to be the result of the companies’ cooperation, the official statement reads.