Russia’s MMK to build new coke battery

Tuesday, 22 June 2021 17:37:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

One of Russia's key steel producers MMK is set to strengthen its positions in coke manufacturing within the framework of its development program. The company plans to construct a coke battery No. 12 capable of up to 2.5 million mt of coke production. The project will allow MMK to gradually reconstruct its existing facilities and to idle some of them, which have already reached the end of their lifespan. Moreover, the usage of modern equipment will result in a lower negative impact on the environment.

The project is expected to be realized in two stages. The first one involves the construction of two coke battery blocks capable of an output of 1.25 million mt of coke per year. Two more blocks of the same capacity will be built within the second stage of the investment.

“The project… will provide MMK with the opportunity to idle five outdated coke batteries and to decrease the emissions by 11,350 mt per year. The value of the project is around RUB 60 billion,” Pavel Shilyaev, MMK general manager, said.

The project has been delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic, but nowadays MMK is eager to speed up its realization and expects to launch the first production in 2022, followed by the startup of the remaining blocks in 2023, SteelOrbis has learned.