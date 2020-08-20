Russia’s Mechel sees no serious Covid-19 impact on its production and sales in H1

Thursday, 20 August 2020 14:46:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Mechel, one of the leading Russian mining and steel groups, has announced its production and sales results for the first half of the current year, having managed to show a high performance despite Covid-19 pandemic and all of its consequences.

Accordingly, in the January-June period this year, Mechel produced 1.803 million mt of crude steel, only 3 percent lower compared to the level of the same period of previous year. Meanwhile, the company’s pig iron production in the first half of this year increased by three percent year on year to 1.783 million mt. The growth is a result of the completion of a large-scale upgrade of the blast furnace and oxygen converter workshops at its Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Plant. Meanwhile, the production of run-of-mine coal totaled 8.857 million mt, up 45 percent year on year, mainly due to the restoration of its Yakut and Kuzbass facilities.



In the first half of the current year, Mechel’s coking coal concentrate sales grew by three percent year on year to 3.052 million mt, with sales to third parties having gone also by the same rate year on year to 2.2 million mt during the given period.



The company’s thermal coal sales totaled 1.857 million mt in the first half, up 17 percent year on year. Noteworthy, that in the second quarter of the current year the company redirected its thermal coal sales in favor of Vietnamese customers, moreover, having set a record of shipments to this country at 373,000 mt.



On the contrary, in the first half of the current year the company’s shipments of iron ore concentrate declined by 13 percent year on year to 1.041 million mt, mainly due to decreased output of mined ore and concurrently, amid lower iron content in the mined ore.

The company’s sales of coke went down by three percent year on year, to 1.23 million mt in the first half of the current year. The decrease in demand from European customers was partially offset by a hike in sales to Asia. Meanwhile, the company’s sales of ferrosilicon in the first half of the current year fall by 14 percent year on year, to 36,000 mt, though in the second quarter the sales increased by 38 percent quarter on quartet, totaling 18,000 mt.



In the January-July period of the current year, the company’s total sales of long steel products increased by three percent year on year to 1.295 million mt. In the meantime, the sales of flat steel products totaled 233,000 mt, up two percent year on year.