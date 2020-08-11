Russia’s ferrotitanium exports decline to H1-low in June

Tuesday, 11 August 2020 15:23:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Russia’s ferrotitanium (FeTi) exports amounted to 618.3 mt, falling by 39 percent month on month and 53 percent year on year, constituting the lowest monthly volume in the first half of the year. In particular, in the given month supplies to the Netherlands declined by 71 percent month on month to 200 mt, while exports to China fell by 26.5 percent month on month to 55 mt. On the contrary, the supplies to Germany rose to 125.9 mt in June from 22 mt in the previous month.

In the first half this year, Russia’s FeTi exports amounted to 8,800 mt, declining by four percent year on year. In terms of value, exports went down by 16 percent year on year.