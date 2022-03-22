Russia’s Evraz fails to make bond coupon payment due to sanctions

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 15:48:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

On March 21, Russian steel producer Evraz said in a note at the London Stock Exchange that its regular coupon payment of $18.9 million under Eurobond 2023 was not received by the agent. “The payment was stopped for compliance by the correspondent bank, Societe Generale New York,” Evraz said.

The blocking of the payment is connected with Roman Abramovich, who owns a 28.64 percent stake in Evraz, being included in the extended list of sanctions against Russia.

Evraz “notified the BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited about the Potential Event of Default,” though the company added that, apart from the malfunction of the financial infrastructure, there are no reasons for a potential event of default.

Evraz as a company, as well as other Russian producers, have not been put under the sanctions, but its major shareholder Roman Abramovich has been under the sanctions first applied by the UK and later by the EU.