Russia-based VSMPO-AVISMA and Boeing ink long-term supply deal

Wednesday, 27 January 2021 16:19:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Russia-based VSMPO-AVISMA, the largest titanium producer in the world, has announced the recent signing of a long-term supply contract for titanium products with the world’s largest aerospace company and manufacturer, Boeing Company.

Under the scope of this contract, VSMPO-AVISMA will continue to supply Boeing and its subsidiaries with titanium forgings, meeting commercial aircraft manufacturing requirements for various models including the 787 Dreamliner, 777, 767, and 737 Boeings. Ural Boeing Manufacturing, a joint venture between VSMPO and Boeing, will provide a mechanical treatment of forgings at its facility located in Verkhnaya Salda.

“This new contract is just a confirmation of our commitment to the long-term relationship between VSMPO and Boeing,” Dmitry Osipov, CEO of VSMPO, stated.


