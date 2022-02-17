﻿
English
Russia-based OEMK begins demagnetization in SBQ production

Thursday, 17 February 2022 11:13:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Metalloinvest, a leading global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) producer based in Russia, has announced that its subsidiary Alexey Ugarov OEMK has commissioned a unit for demagnetizing high-quality rolled steel products (special quality bar-SBQ).

Two more similar demagnetization units from the Czech Republic-based engineering company ZDAS will be commissioned at the enterprise by the end of 2022. The company’s investments in the equipment will amount to RUB 35 million.   

The reduction of magnetization to a specific level in SBQ rolled products is a requirement from global producers of automotive components, aircraft parts and ships.


