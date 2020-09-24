Russia-based NLMK restarts iron ore production at Stoilensky GOK

Thursday, 24 September 2020 15:52:18 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker NLMK, the largest steel and pig iron producer in Russia, has announced a resumption of iron ore concentrate production at its Stoilensky Mining and Processing Plant (Stoilensky GOK). As SteelOrbis has reported previously, the production was temporarily idled due to an accident that occurred on September 7, following the collapse of the conveyor gallery, which shifts iron ore for further processing at Stoilensky GOK.

According to the official information, the maintenance works, the costs for which amounted to approximately RUB 250 million, have been completed two days earlier than it was initially planned. During the unscheduled shutdown, Stoilensky GOK carried out the maintenance works at its beneficiation plant and the pelletizer, planned for the end of the current year and for the next one. The optimization of repairs will help to reduce the concentrate production losses in the current year and boost the production volumes next year, the company believes.

During the maintenance, all commitments on booked steel orders have been fulfilled, the iron ore needs have been covered by the company’s own stocks and third parties’ supplies, according to the company.