Russia-based Amurstal starts its scheduled maintenance works

Friday, 16 October 2020 15:39:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

On October 14, Russian steel producer Amurstal announced the start of scheduled maintenance works at its electric steel melting shop.

Within the scope of an overhaul, the company intends to strengthen the technical and economic performance of its furnace, in particular, to optimize the billet heating process, to reduce the consumption of gas and to increase the efficiency of its rolling mill. The maintenance works are expected to last eight days, with the involvement of engineers from Italian company D STEEL srl.