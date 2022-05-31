Russia starts to ship steel seized from Ukraine’s Metinvest

Tuesday, 31 May 2022 15:07:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Today, May 31, Russia has started to make shipments of Ukrainian steel products, HRC in particular, which were located in the port of Mariupol before the war started and are owned by Ukranian Metinvest Group.

“A Russian ship was loaded with 2,500 mt of [hot] rolled steel and left for the port of Rostov. In addition, the occupiers have already announced the "nationalization" or the de facto theft of 34 ships that remained in the port, and the process of renaming and changing the flagpoles has already begun,” said Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the port city of Mariupol’s mayor. The media of the so-called DNR (pro-Russian separatists’ Republic of Donetsk), have also reported that the Russian ship loaded with the Ukrainian steel has already left Mariupol port.

“The illegal actions to seize and resume the operations of Mariupol port clearly indicate that these steel products may be exported by the occupiers to the ports of Rostov, Taganrog, Novorossiysk, Tuapse and occupied Sevastopol for the further illegal sale of the stolen products to countries in Africa and Asia that do not support the sanctions regimes that have been enacted against the Russian Federation as the aggressor country,” Metinvest said in a report on May 29.

The head of Mariupol Port, Ihor Barskiy, earlier stated that on February 23, the last day before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 200,000 mt of pig iron and steel, owned mainly by Metinvest, were located in the port. Moreover, 28,000 mt of steel had already been loaded on to ships, according to Metinvest.

“Under international and Ukrainian law, the actions of the aggressor’s representatives, including the armed seizure of Metinvest Group’s merchant ships and products, have all the markings of piracy and looting, which are violations of the laws and customs of war and are serious international crimes,” the Ukrainian holding said, adding that it will undertake every possible legal effort to achieve strict legal accountability.

Mariupol Port is the largest in Ukraine in terms of steel shipments, with the total volume going through it reaching 5 million mt per year.