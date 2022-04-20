Russia mulls imposition of restrictions on coking coal exports

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 16:40:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Russian government appears to be mulling certain limitations on exports of coking coal in the near future.

Specifically, aiming to reduce prices in the domestic market, the Russian government has requested the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Russia to develop restrictions on exports of coking coal from Russia. Earlier, on March 16, Russia energy minister Nikolay Shulginov appealed to all market participants to give preferences to supplies to the domestic market instead of export trading, in particular in order to ensure inventories for the autumn-winter period. Furthermore, a request was made to refrain from using a direct correlation with global prices when settling offer prices for the domestic market. While the details of the new regulation remain to be seen, the declared intention of the Russian government has caused much confusion in the global coking coal market. “There are so many discussions around it, but I believe it is not serious. Most probably some quotas on exports will be imposed. The reason is that they cannot afford such high prices in Russia,” a Chinese trader commented. “Russia has been a leading global exporter of coking coal. If restrictions are imposed, how will the domestic industry in Russia consume all that?” a major international trader commented. According to the Energy Ministry in Russia, in 2021 coal exports from Russia amounted to 215.1 million metric tons, including 22.6 million mt of coking coal. “The current situation is very fluid,” a European trader stated.