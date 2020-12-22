﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Russel Metals to acquire Wisconsin-based service center

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:49:49 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Toronto, Ontario-based Russel Metals Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Sanborn Tube Sales of Wisconsin, Inc.  The closing is expected to occur on or prior to December 31, 2020.

Sanborn is a metals service center with a heavy emphasis in value-added processing. In a press release, Russel Metals said the Sanborn operation, based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, is in close proximity to its three Wisconsin service centers and offers the opportunity for the combined business to expand its product offering. 

Over the past several years, Sanborn generated annual sales of approximately US$19 million across a diverse base of industrial customers.


Tags: North America  M&A  Canada  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Dec

US rig count rises slightly while Canadian count sees steep week-on-week decline
21  Dec

Canadian new home prices rise 0.6 percent in November
16  Dec

Norfolk Iron & Metal Co. to acquire Washington-based service center
14  Dec

Majestic Steel USA completes acquisition of P&S Metals
11  Dec

US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week