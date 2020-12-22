Russel Metals to acquire Wisconsin-based service center

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 19:49:49 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Toronto, Ontario-based Russel Metals Inc. announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Sanborn Tube Sales of Wisconsin, Inc. The closing is expected to occur on or prior to December 31, 2020.

Sanborn is a metals service center with a heavy emphasis in value-added processing. In a press release, Russel Metals said the Sanborn operation, based in Pewaukee, Wisconsin, is in close proximity to its three Wisconsin service centers and offers the opportunity for the combined business to expand its product offering.

Over the past several years, Sanborn generated annual sales of approximately US$19 million across a diverse base of industrial customers.