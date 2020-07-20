Romanian specialty steel mill COS Targoviste to halt production indefinitely

Monday, 20 July 2020 14:38:51 (GMT+3) | Brescia

Romania-based specialty steel mill COS Targoviste has announced that it will halt production indefinitely and lay off 1,200 employees due to economic issues caused by the Covid-19 outbreak and a shortage of working capital.

The steel mill, which has been undergoing judicial reorganization since December 2019, has not been operating due to the pandemic. The Valahia labor union said that it explained the situation to the members of parliament of Dambovita County and asked for their support, so that the Romanian state would convert its claim at COS Targoviste for about €10 million into shares. The Romanian state currently holds a four percent stake in the company, while Cyprus-based Mazur Investments Limited holds almost 60 percent. The rest is held by various other shareholders.

The company, formerly known as Mechel Tagoviste, changed its name to COS Targoviste in May 2013 after Russian mining and metals company Mechel OAO sold its majority stake in the company to Mazur Investments Limited, which is owned by Romania-based Invest Nikarom.