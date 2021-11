Friday, 05 November 2021 11:10:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s Tianjin-based Rockcheck Group has announced that it plans to transfer a blast furnace of 588 cubic meters with an annual iron-smelting capacity of 680,000 mt.

Hubei Province-based Huangshi Hengte Equipment Technology Co., Ltd is the company which plans to buy the capacity in question.