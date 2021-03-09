RMB 1 trillion railway construction investment for Yangtze River Delta in 2021-25

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 14:37:04 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the 2021-2025 period, overall investment in railway construction is expected to exceed RMB 1.0 trillion ($0.15 trillion) in the Yangtze River Delta, with China’s high-speed rail mileage to increase by 3,500 km, reaching a total of around 10,000 km, according to China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group.

In 2021 alone, overall investment in railway construction in the Yangtze River Delta will amount to RMB 75 billion ($11.6 billion), with construction planned to start for 11 projects, a record annual number, while six railway projects will be put into operation during the year. Accordingly, demand for steel in the region will likely improve in the future.