﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

RMB 1 trillion railway construction investment for Yangtze River Delta in 2021-25

Tuesday, 09 March 2021 14:37:04 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the 2021-2025 period, overall investment in railway construction is expected to exceed RMB 1.0 trillion ($0.15 trillion) in the Yangtze River Delta, with China’s high-speed rail mileage to increase by 3,500 km, reaching a total of around 10,000 km, according to China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group.

In 2021 alone, overall investment in railway construction in the Yangtze River Delta will amount to RMB 75 billion ($11.6 billion), with construction planned to start for 11 projects, a record annual number, while six railway projects will be put into operation during the year. Accordingly, demand for steel in the region will likely improve in the future.


Tags: China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

10  Mar

China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.1 percent in Feb
04  Mar

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 71 percent in Jan-Feb
04  Mar

Stocks of main steel products in China up 14.6% in late Feb, HRC up most
01  Mar

China’s steel sector PMI rises in Feb, outlook for March also positive
24  Feb

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 0.75 percent