Monday, 10 January 2022 13:35:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The authorities in the city of Rizhao in China’s Shandong Province have announced that the city will build 20 million mt of new steel capacity during the 2021-25 period and will have an overall steel capacity of 40 million mt by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, the city will strive to develop its steel and supporting industries, and so its energy consumption will see a rising trend in the given period.