Rio Minas Mineração seeks to develop $2.7 billion in projects

Wednesday, 19 January 2022 21:49:42 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian mining company Rio Minas Mineração filed 11 out of a combined list of 20 projects to be developed in Pará state, according to a media report. The company’s projects total a combined BRL 15 billion ($2.7 billion) in investments.

If the company succeeds in developing those projects, it could build a 1,200-kilometer-wide (745.64-mile-wide) railway network that could be used to transport finished steel and flat steel products, according to the Pará state secretariat for the economic, mining and energy development. 

So far, Brazil’s ministry of infrastructure received a total of 76 projects by companies willing to build or operate railways, some of which to be used in either the mining or steel segments.


