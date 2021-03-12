﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

RHI Magnesita sees decline in revenues and profit before taxes for full-year 2020

Friday, 12 March 2021 20:30:57 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Global refractories producer RHI Magnesita, a company made up of Brazil’s Magnesita and Austria-based RHI, posted weaker year-over-year results in full-year 2020, the company said.

Net revenues in full-year 2020 fell 23 percent, year-over-year, to EUR 2.25 billion. The company’s profit before taxes in full-year 2020 declined 79 percent, year-over-year, to EUR 42 million.

The company said the same trend was seen on its steel division business, which posted revenues of EUR 1.58 billion in full-year 2020, 22 percent down, year-over-year. Gross profit at the steel division was EUR 371 million in full-year 2020, 20 percent down, year-over-year.


Tags: raw mat  alloys  fin. Reports  Brazil  South America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

08  Mar

Alacero calls for scrap export quotas to reactivate Latin America’s economy
03  Mar

Anglo American Brazil to invest up to $250 million in Minas-Rio
02  Mar

Anglo American sees improved EBITDA for Minas-Rio in 2020
01  Mar

Minas Gerais state unveils stricter dam safety rules
25  Feb

Brazilian court suspends AVG’s iron ore license