RHI Magnesita investing EUR 30 million/year in R&D

Tuesday, 20 October 2020 21:10:06 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Global refractories producer RHI Magnesita, a company made up of Brazil’s Magnesita and Austria-based RHI, is investing EUR 30 million per year in research and development (R&D), a media report from Diario do Comercio in Brazil said.

The investment aims to help the company develop new products for both the refractories and steelmaking segments. RHI Magnesita reportedly has tested 23 new “disruptive ideas” at its laboratories all over the world. Out of those 23 promising projects, 36 percent went to a next step and became research projects.

One of RHI Magnesita’s projects in Brazil includes a high technology rotating furnace in Brumado city, Bahia state, which is expected to be ready by 2021. The company invested so far BRL 180 million ($32.3 million) in this project alone. This specific project aims to use what is considered by the company as waste into ores that can be used in the industry.