Residential housing price in 100 major cities in China up 10.4% in Jan-July

Wednesday, 26 August 2020 12:06:35 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-July period this year, the average price of residential housing in 100 major cities in China increased by 10.4 percent year on year to RMB 15,647/mt ($2,261.5/mt), 0.5 percentage points slower than the year-on-year increase rate recorded in the first six months of the current year, as announced by CRIC, a real estate research institute of E-House, a Shanghai-based real estate transaction service provider. Accordingly, the average residential housing price in 100 major cities in China has indicated a year-on-year increase for the fifth consecutive month.

Eight cities indicated overheating of housing prices (i.e., average increase of over 20 percent year on year) in the January-July period this year, one city less compared to the first half of the year.

Recently, the Chinese government reiterated that housing is not to be used for speculative purposes. Market analysts noted that in July several cities implemented restrictive policies to limit speculation in the real estate market.


