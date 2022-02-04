Residential and non-residential building construction costs rise in Canada in Q4

Friday, 04 February 2022 20:26:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to Statistics Canada, residential building construction costs increased 3.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, following a similar rise in the third quarter. Non-residential building construction costs were up 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter, decelerating slightly from the previous quarter.

Of the 11 census metropolitan areas (CMAs) covered by the survey, 8 witnessed moderating growth in residential building construction prices during the fourth quarter, some recording their lowest quarterly increases seen in 2021.

Costs to construct residential buildings increased the most in Montréal, followed by Toronto and Vancouver. In the fourth quarter, the cost to build low-rise apartments grew the most out of all of the buildings in scope for the survey in both Montréal and Vancouver, while single-detached houses led the growth in Toronto.

Moncton experienced the smallest quarterly price increase in the cost of construction of residential buildings, followed by Saskatoon and Ottawa.

Non-residential building construction costs rose the most in Ottawa, Toronto, and Edmonton. However, for both Ottawa and Toronto, the quarterly growth decelerated compared with the previous quarter.

While growth in non-residential building construction prices across some of the CMAs surveyed slowed in the fourth quarter, Saskatoon recorded its highest quarterly price growth of the year. The cost of building bus depots with maintenance and repair facilities, as well as factories, increased the most in this CMA.

Wood, plastics and composites continued to be the largest contributor to the price increase in residential building construction. Softwood lumber prices rose again in October and November, but not enough to offset the large decrease observed from May to August. Despite this uptick, contractors reported a slower increase rate in the prices of wood products, compared with the third quarter, with some noting a decline in prices. This was offset by stronger price growth for other important residential construction inputs, including finishes (drywall, paint, etc.), windows and doors, as well as thermal and moisture protection elements.

Increases in the costs to construct non-residential buildings was mostly driven by a rise in prices for metal fabrication products and concrete elements (including steel reinforcement). Contractors mainly attributed the higher costs to rising labor costs resulting from skilled labor shortages and rises in the price of steel products, which was impacted by supply constraints.

Building construction costs for residential construction in the 11-city composite rose 21.7 percent year over year in the fourth quarter, surpassing the previous high registered in the third quarter. The largest increases were in Calgary, Toronto, Edmonton, and Ottawa.

Non-residential construction building costs rose 11.2 percent year over year in the fourth quarter which was the largest increase since the third quarter of 2008. Construction costs increases were the largest in Ottawa, Toronto and Edmonton, with both Ottawa and Toronto recording new year-over-year highs in the fourth quarter.