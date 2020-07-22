Renault halts shift in Brazil and lays off 750 workers

Wednesday, 22 July 2020 23:40:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Automaker Renault has suspended the third shift at its São Jose dos Pinhais plant in the state of Paraná, a local union said. As a result, the company also laid off 750 workers this week.

Curitiba-based union Sindicato dos Metalurgicos da Grande Curitiba (SMC) said the layoffs came before Renault could discuss the matter with SMC, which was expected to take place Friday.

SMC said the workers at the São Jose dos Pinhais plant went on strike, and the strike will continue until the layoffs are canceled.