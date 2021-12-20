Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. acquires Brooklyn-based metals service center

Monday, 20 December 2021 20:33:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. announced that it has acquired Brooklyn, New York-based Rotax Metals, Inc., a metals service center specializing in copper, bronze and brass alloys. For the twelve months ended July 31, 2021, annual net sales for Rotax were approximately $14 million.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Rotax will operate as a subsidiary of Yarde Metals, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance.

“Rotax’s specialty products and excellent customer service align with both Reliance’s business model and our acquisition strategy of acquiring immediately accretive, high quality, high margin businesses,” commented Jim Hoffman, Chief Executive Officer of Reliance. “This acquisition supports Reliance’s product diversification strategy by expanding our portfolio of specialty bronze, brass and copper product offerings. By operating through our subsidiary Yarde Metals, a metals service center with sixteen locations throughout the Northeast, we expect Rotax will benefit from Yarde’s relationships with mill suppliers and leverage its back-office services to streamline operations and promote continued growth. We are very pleased to welcome Rotax to the Reliance Family of Companies.”