Reference price maintains long term stability for Brazilian slabs exports

According to sources, the reference price for the exports of slabs from Brazil is $535/mt, FOB conditions for the basic commercial grades.

Such price is stable from last week, remaining in a range of $530-535/mt since August 5.

In September, Brazil exported 422,200 mt and imported 157,800 mt of slabs against respectively 465,800 mt and 144,400 mt in August.

For October, exports are expected to stay in line with the volume of September, while imports are expected to decline, based on preliminary figures from customs covering the first three weeks of the month.

During the first nine months of 2024, Brazil exported 4.43 million mt and imported 903,500 mt of slabs against respectively 5.24 million mt and 444,300 mt in the same period of 2023.