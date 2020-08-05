Record growth in Turkey’s automotive sales in July

Wednesday, 05 August 2020 15:44:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles in Turkey increased by 387.5 percent year on year and were up by 23.2 percent month on month to 87,401 units, according to the statistics released by the Turkish Automotive Distributors Association (ODD). In the given month, domestic sales of passenger cars in Turkey rose by 350.9 percent year on year and were up by 21.6 percent month on month to 69,427 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 610.7 percent year on year and by 29.2 percent month on month to 17,974 units.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of the year, domestic sales of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles saw an increase of 60.3 percent year on year, amounting to 341,469 units. In this period, domestic sales of passenger cars in the country were up by 58.9 percent to 273,022 units, while sales of light commercial vehicles rose by 65.8 percent to 68,447 units, both on year-on-year basis.

ODD revises its forecasts for total automotive sales for 2020, increasing to 650,000-700,000 from 600,000-650,000 in the June report.