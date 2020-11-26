﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Rebar producer Mickey Metals puts integration project on hold amid high power cost

Thursday, 26 November 2020 13:53:27 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Rebar producer Mickey Metals based in eastern Indian state of West Bengal has put the integration project on hold, claiming high power tariff being charged by power distribution company, a company official said on Thursday, November 26.

He said that the power distribution company, servicing the areas around its plant, is charging INR 8/unit of electricity, while other distribution companies serving adjacent industrial areas is charging INT 4/unit, making Mickey Metal’s expansion project unviable.

According to the official, the higher electricity charges will entail input costs increase of about 10 percent on a cumulative basis, while margins from sales of finished steel rebar is not more than four percent in current market conditions.

Mickey Metal was planning to add a billet production facility to its rebar manufacturing plant as backward integration.


Tags: steelmaking  Indian Subcon  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

27  Nov

Some secondary Indian rebar mills plan output expansions despite weak market
24  Nov

RINL subsidiary BSLC seeks to make dolomite supplies to other steel mills
17  Nov

SAIL’s Rourkela steel mill posts record daily pig iron output for BF No. 5
09  Nov

India’s RINL to start commercial production of forged steel wheels in Dec
06  Nov

Odisha government approves steel expansion, upstream projects