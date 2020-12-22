﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Rebar costs up in greater Buenos Aires area in November

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 00:27:48 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Rebar costs in the greater Buenos Aires area in November rose 14.1 percent, month-over-month, according to data released by statistics agency Indec.

According to government data, rebar was among the products whose cost increased the most within the materials category.

Indec said cost of civil construction in November increased 12.4 percent, month-over-month.

Indec said cost of materials, workforce and general expenses in November grew 7.5 percent, 17.9 percent, and 10 percent, respectively, all month-over-month.


Tags: Brazil  longs  South America  rebar  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22  Dec

Peruvian rebar sales increase 25.3 percent in October
07  Dec

Sinobras operating at 86 percent its rolling mill capacity
07  Dec

Gerdau concludes acquisition of Silat
03  Dec

Chilean rebar sales decline in October
24  Nov

Rebar costs in October increase in greater Buenos Aires