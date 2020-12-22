Rebar costs up in greater Buenos Aires area in November

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 00:27:48 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Rebar costs in the greater Buenos Aires area in November rose 14.1 percent, month-over-month, according to data released by statistics agency Indec.

According to government data, rebar was among the products whose cost increased the most within the materials category.

Indec said cost of civil construction in November increased 12.4 percent, month-over-month.

Indec said cost of materials, workforce and general expenses in November grew 7.5 percent, 17.9 percent, and 10 percent, respectively, all month-over-month.