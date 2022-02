Real estate sales in Turkey down 61 percent in January from December

Friday, 18 February 2022 12:19:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul



In January this year, real estate sales in Turkey amounted to 88,306 units, falling by 61.0 percent month on month and up by 25.1 percent year on year, according to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK).

