Reactions to US-EU steel tariff news trend positive

Tuesday, 02 November 2021 20:25:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

President Biden’s recent trade arrangement with the European Union, in which Section 232 tariffs will be replaced with a tariff-rate quota system, has received overwhelmingly positive reactions from across the steel sector, along with business, labor, and political leaders.

Kevin Dempsey, President and CEO of the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI): “We appreciate the Biden administration’s continued recognition that the American steel industry is critical to our national and economic security, as well as its commitment to addressing the global steel overcapacity crisis and to combatting unfair trade practices in the global steel sector. Proper implementation and enforcement of the TRQ will be crucial to ensuring that the new measures are effective in meeting these critical objectives.”

Philip Bell, President of the Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA): “The deal sets the stage for both trading partners to work collaboratively on solving critical issues such as global excess steel capacity, diversion of unfairly traded steel imports from China through the EU and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. We also believe that with the additional EU volumes not subject to quota, there is a renewed need for the Administration to narrow the exclusion process substantially. Many exclusions will not be needed as new investments by the US industry come online.”

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler: “The Biden administration’s announcement on an interim arrangement on Section 232 tariffs is good news for workers, domestic producers, climate ambition and our national security. It will ensure US domestic industries remain competitive while committing the United States and European Union to work together to address the root of the problem: Chinese state subsidies and global overcapacity in the steel and aluminum sectors. … With America’s workers at the table, this arrangement is yet another example of how President Biden is delivering on his pledge to implement a worker-centered trade policy and why he says, ‘When I think climate, I think jobs.’”

United Steelworkers International President Tom Conway: ““This new arrangement, which will maintain but modify Section 232 measures on steel and aluminum from the EU, will create a framework that will ensure US domestic industries remain competitive and able to meet our security and infrastructure needs. It will also provide a much-needed opportunity to address the non-market predatory practices of China and other countries that have distorted global markets, while also spurring a dialogue over climate concerns stemming from countries whose industries are far more carbon intensive than those in the United States and the EU.”

National Marine Manufacturers Association President Frank Hugelmeyer: “Since their first days in office, President Biden and Ambassador Tai have been committed to resolving the US, EU trade dispute that has harmed the American boat building industry, and today we applaud and thank them for delivering on this promise. … Thanks to the leadership of President Biden and his administration, we are no longer saddled with a structural disadvantage to international competitors.”

Harley-Davidson President and CEO Jochen Zeitz: “Today's news is a big win for Harley-Davidson and our customers, employees and dealers in Europe. Our thanks go out to President Biden, Secretary Raimundo and the US Administration, for their efforts in this negotiation. … This is an important course correction in US-EU trade relations, that will allow us to further Harley-Davidson's position as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world.”

US Senator Sherrod Brown (OH): “We are starting to see the tangible benefits of the most pro-worker administration in a generation. The Biden Administration knows that if you want to stand up for American workers and companies in the face of China’s anticompetitive practices, it helps to work with friends and allies, and to listen to American workers. This agreement was negotiated with labor at the table, as all trade policy should. Paired with my bipartisan Build America Buy America Act, this agreement is an important first step in addressing Chinese steel overcapacity and dumping that has cost Ohio jobs.”

US Senator Bob Casey (PA): “With this agreement with the EU, the Biden Administration is making good not just on its promise to invest in American workers and American manufacturing, but to focus our energies on those countries and competitors who most distort global markets and undermine American workers. … I thank Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and the United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai for consulting closely with steelworkers through this process and for negotiating a deal that is worker-centered and lifts up our domestic steel and aluminum industries.”

House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady (TX-08): “I commend Ambassador Tai and Secretary Raimondo for concluding these difficult discussions in a way that makes important progress both for US exporters and for American manufacturers, energy producers, and many others who depend on reliable European steel or aluminum suppliers.”