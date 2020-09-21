Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: Chinese demand was a major savior

Monday, 21 September 2020 22:08:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

At the SteelOrbis 2020 Fall Conference & 83rd IREPAS Meeting held virtually on September 21, Jens Björkman from Stena Metal International, the chairman of the raw material suppliers committee, said with the start of the pandemic, prices, demand and scrap collection crashed, noting that scrap collection halted dramatically all over the world but in some regions, steel industries were hugely affected. The chairman said that for example, in northern EU lockdown was less dramatic than southern EU, therefore some raw material businesses shifted to northern EU scrap-based mills. He pointed out that once the initial effect faded, scrap prices were fairly stable since April. When you look at summer months, Mr. Björkman said that most regions are recovering fairly quickly. He reminded that scrap prices were slightly under $300/mt pre-pandemic, went down to around $220/mt and now back at similar levels before the pandemic, underlining that the major savior was China’s extreme demand for raw materials and semi-finished steel, which they imported from many regions of the world. During this period, weakening of the US dollar also resulted in scrap prices going upwards, he noted.

Commenting on possible outcomes of the US election on scrap markets, the committee chairman said that what is important for the scrap market is investments in new melting furnaces and these capacity growth projects cannot depend on a President’s term of office. So over the long run, he does not expect the elections to affect the steel industry, however there may be some differences in how to conduct trade.

On China becoming a net importer, Mr. Björkman said that China will probably have less trade frictions with US when it comes to steel, while he sees build-up of steel capacities outside China, namely in ASEAN countries, as more problematic.

Regarding the outlook, while admitting that there is a lot of uncertainty about continuation of lockdowns or new lockdowns, Mr. Björkman said that he is a little bit more optimistic for the demand side. The committee chairman stated that after the initial shock phase, many have been surprised on the positive sides. He added that some companies issued warnings regarding negative results, however business was better than expected in many cases, while some are still struggling.