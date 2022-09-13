Prumo Logistica plans construction of HBI plants in Brazil

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 00:54:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Prumo Logistica, the owner of a multi-purpose terminal in the Açu port, in the state of Rio de Janeiro, has plans to build one or more hot briquetted iron (HBI) plants in the adjacent area of the port. The project has the reduction of CO2 emissions as background, with focus on the domestic market.

According to the company, the production of HBI using iron ore pellets will allow the integrated steel producers for a reduction by 60 to 70 percent of their CO2 emissions, considering the whole process, when replacing sintered iron ore by HBI in their blast furnaces.

With the reduced emissions, the steel producers could achieve the environmental target established for 2030. The HBI plant will count on green hydrogen, to be produced by the port authority, with the start-up scheduled for 2025.

The HBI plant will be adjacent to the iron ore terminal of Anglo American and not far from the pellet plants of Vale, located in the neighbor state of Espirito Santo.