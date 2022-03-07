Protests against steel price hikes by Indian mills spill onto the streets

Monday, 07 March 2022 10:54:50 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Major steel consumers across the country have opposed the steel price increases effected by mills and are even bringing their protests onto the streets, SteelOrbis learned on Monday, March 7.

Major protests have been reported from northern India led by steel consumer organizations like Fasteners Manufacturers’ Association of India (FMAI), the Federation of Punjab Small Industries Association (FOPSIA), the Fastener Suppliers Association of India (FSAI) and Ludhiana Steel Brokers’ Association (LSBA).

“In the last one year, steel prices have increased by INR 25,000/mt ($328/mt) and both the government and the steel ministry are silent owing to their vested interest. The main reason is because of the cartel of steel mills under the banner of the Indian Steel Association (ISA),” Badish Jindal, president of the National Fasteners Manufacturers’ Association of India, said.

“As a result of the price increases by steel producers, the margins of steel consuming industries are not more than an average of five percent. So, it is better for steel users to stop production from their units,” he said.

“Big manufacturers are taking undue benefit of the Russia-Ukraine war and the price is being increased regularly by claiming a shortage of supply. The input cost of the steel manufacturers has not increased overnight. The central government should intervene to provide relief to the MSME sector, which suffered huge losses in the last two years due to the pandemic,” Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), said.