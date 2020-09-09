Prosecutors demand suspension of Anglo American’s Minas-Rio activities

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 22:51:34 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Minas Gerais state prosecutors requested the suspension of activities at Anglo American’s Minas-Rio mine in Brazil for 30 days, given the company’s failure to meet health protocols to avoid the spread of Covid-19, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

State prosecutors filed the injunction at the time they requested a BRL 1 million ($189,270) daily fine as long as the company continues operations.

Prosecutors also asked for a BRL 100,000/day ($18,925) fine for each new employee the company hires, whose work agreement is uncompliant with health protocols established by city health administrations in Conceição do Mato de Dentro, Dom Joaquim, Congonhas do Norte and Morro do Pilar.

Prosecutors asked a court to force Anglo American to complete maintenance at its Minas-Rio 529­km­long (328­mile­long) pellet feed-transporting slurry pipeline. Meanwhile, Anglo American would have enough time to comply with the Covid-19 health protocols.

Prosecutors said Anglo American did not comply with a testing protocol set by local city health authorities.