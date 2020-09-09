﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Prosecutors demand suspension of Anglo American’s Minas-Rio activities

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 22:51:34 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Minas Gerais state prosecutors requested the suspension of activities at Anglo American’s Minas-Rio mine in Brazil for 30 days, given the company’s failure to meet health protocols to avoid the spread of Covid-19, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

State prosecutors filed the injunction at the time they requested a BRL 1 million ($189,270) daily fine as long as the company continues operations.

Prosecutors also asked for a BRL 100,000/day ($18,925) fine for each new employee the company hires, whose work agreement is uncompliant with health protocols established by city health administrations in Conceição do Mato de Dentro, Dom Joaquim, Congonhas do Norte and Morro do Pilar.

Prosecutors asked a court to force Anglo American to complete maintenance at its Minas-Rio 529­km­long (328­mile­long) pellet feed-transporting slurry pipeline. Meanwhile, Anglo American would have enough time to comply with the Covid-19 health protocols.

Prosecutors said Anglo American did not comply with a testing protocol set by local city health authorities.


Tags: raw mat  iron ore  South America  Anglo American  mining  Brazil  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Sep

Brazilian prosecutors file injunction demanding safety measures at Vale
02  Sep

Investments in Minas Gerais mining sector to reach nearly $3 billion in next four years
02  Sep

Brazilian state sets rules for dam safety reports
26  Aug

Vale commences decommissioning works at its Doutor dam
21  Aug

Brazil’s mining regulator reduces time to grant mining search licenses