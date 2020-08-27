Prosecutors demand $4.6 billion freeze on Vale’s assets, plus $5.2 billion more in damages

Thursday, 27 August 2020 00:39:51 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais, along with other government entities, have filed a request demanding a court freeze $4.6 billion (BRL 26 billion) in assets from miner and iron ore producer Vale.

The state of Minas Gerais, the Minas Gerais Office of the Public Defender, the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor Office, and the Attorney General Office (AGU) have also joined the lawsuit.

In addition to the asset freeze of $4.6 billion, the lawsuit demands a combined compensation of $9.8 billion (BRL 54.6 billion).

The lawsuit is the biggest ever filed against Vale relating to the Mariana disaster in November 2015.

Prosecutors are demanding $5.02 billion (BRL 28 billion) in compensation for collective moral and social damages, $4.7 billion (BRL 26.6 billion) for economic losses for Minas Gerais state, and $64,807 (BRL 361,250) for damages to an archeological site near the failing dam.

It took Vale years to sign a deal with prosecutors to settle down the Mariana disaster. Vale said the lawsuit is part of an existing court dispute filed in January 2019, and claimed it has already made legal payments worth BRL 11 billion ($1.98 billion).

Vale said it will respond the lawsuit according to the timeline set by the judge who will take over the case.