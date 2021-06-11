﻿
Prosecutors accuse Vale and three executives of environmental crimes

Friday, 11 June 2021 19:48:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian prosecutors in the state of Minas Gerais have presented a denunciation against Vale and three of its executives for environmental crimes.

State prosecutors said Vale’s pollution levels at its pelletizing plant, near its Vargem Grande complex, located in the city of Nova Lima, Minas Gerais state, led to damages to both the human health and the local environment.

Prosecutors said that between 2011 and 2015 Vale released particles and nitrogen oxides, which harmed the local communities. They also said the levels generated by Vale’s pelletizing unit surpassed the limit of what would be acceptable in a rural area at a nighttime.

Prosecutors said Vale and the three executives acted with omission, as they didn’t take the precautionary measures set by authorities and caused serious and irreversible damages to the environment.


