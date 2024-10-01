Production value at steel complexes in Mexico falls 45.9 percent in July

The value of production at steel complexes in Mexico continues to plummet, in July it plummeted 45.9 percent, year over year, to MXN 6.51 billion ($323 million). It is the second lowest value in at least the last six years, according to statistics from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of slab production in July was $84 million, 64.5 percent, year over year. It is the third lowest value since 2018.



The drop in production value was caused by the blockade of ArcelorMittal Mexico's facilities by the Miners' Union of Congressman Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, which paralyzed part of the company's facilities from May 24 to July 19.