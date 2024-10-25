 |  Login 
Production value at steel complexes in Mexico falls 42.2 percent in August

Friday, 25 October 2024 10:14:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

The value of production at steel complexes in Mexico plummeted 42.2 percent, year-over-year, in August to MXN 6.49 billion ($319 million). It is the second lowest value in at least the last six years, according to statistics from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The drop in commercial complexes was due to the blockade of ArcelorMittal Mexico facilities by the Miners' Union of Congressman Napoleón Gómez Urrutia, which paralyzed part of the company's facilities from May 24 to July 19.

In the sister industry, the value of slab production in August was $83 million, 57.9 percent less, year-over-year. This is the fourth lowest value since 2018.

Thus, the sum of the steel complexes and slabs represents the value of the production of the Basic Iron and Steel Industry with $403 million, 46.4 percent less, year on year. It is also the third lowest and contrasts with the maximum value of $1.55 billion in May 2022.


