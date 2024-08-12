 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Production...

Production of heavy trucks in Mexico up 20.9 percent in July

Monday, 12 August 2024 11:11:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Heavy truck production in Mexico increased 20.9 percent, year-over-year, in July to 21,517 units, the second highest volume in the last 16 months. Considering the production of only the months of July, 2024 registered a historical record, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Of the 12 heavy truck manufacturers in Mexico, seven increased their production, two reported zero production and three decreased their production.

Of the total production, 95.6 percent was concentrated in three companies: Freightliner (owned by the German Daimler Group) contributed 45.7 percent, International Truck contributed 40.7 percent and Kenworth, the Mexican subsidiary of Paccar, Inc. contributed 9.2 percent of the total.

The rest of the production was distributed in Mercedes-Benz Buses, Volkswagen Trucks and Buses, Isuzu, Foton, Hino, Volvo Buses and the Mexican Dina.

The winner was International, whose participation in production went from 31.6 percent in July 2023 to 40.7 percent in the seventh month of the current year. The loser was Freightliner, which decreased its market share by 870 basis points to 45.7 percent.

In foreign trade, July export volume increased 16.1 percent, year-over-year, to 16,266 units. With this increase, the negative trend of the last four months was broken. It was also the largest volume exported in the last 16 months (since April 2023).

As of July, 123,467 units were manufactured and 105,331 units were exported, volumes that represented drops of 6.0 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.


Tags: Mexico North America Automotive 

Similar articles

Blockade of ArcelorMittal Mexico plummets steel production by 60 percent in June

12 Aug | Steel News

Mexican AHMSA recognizes the bankruptcy of the company due to insolvency

12 Aug | Steel News

AMDA sees 1.49 million vehicles in sales by 2024

07 Aug | Steel News

Production of auto parts in Mexico posts a new historical record of $11.0 billion in May

07 Aug | Steel News

Mexican vehicle production rises in July

07 Aug | Steel News

Sales of new vehicles in Mexico up 12.6 percent in July

05 Aug | Steel News

Mexico's automotive trade flow with a new historical record of $25.55 billion

29 Jul | Steel News

US to impose 25% duty on ex-Mexico steel imports produced outside USMCA

11 Jul | Steel News

Mining union rejected agreement with ArcelorMittal Mexico

11 Jul | Steel News

Danish Danfoss builds a plant with 100,000 HVAC compressors in Mexico

11 Jul | Steel News