Production of heavy trucks in Mexico up 20.9 percent in July

Heavy truck production in Mexico increased 20.9 percent, year-over-year, in July to 21,517 units, the second highest volume in the last 16 months. Considering the production of only the months of July, 2024 registered a historical record, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data from the national statistics office Inegi.

Of the 12 heavy truck manufacturers in Mexico, seven increased their production, two reported zero production and three decreased their production.

Of the total production, 95.6 percent was concentrated in three companies: Freightliner (owned by the German Daimler Group) contributed 45.7 percent, International Truck contributed 40.7 percent and Kenworth, the Mexican subsidiary of Paccar, Inc. contributed 9.2 percent of the total.

The rest of the production was distributed in Mercedes-Benz Buses, Volkswagen Trucks and Buses, Isuzu, Foton, Hino, Volvo Buses and the Mexican Dina.

The winner was International, whose participation in production went from 31.6 percent in July 2023 to 40.7 percent in the seventh month of the current year. The loser was Freightliner, which decreased its market share by 870 basis points to 45.7 percent.

In foreign trade, July export volume increased 16.1 percent, year-over-year, to 16,266 units. With this increase, the negative trend of the last four months was broken. It was also the largest volume exported in the last 16 months (since April 2023).

As of July, 123,467 units were manufactured and 105,331 units were exported, volumes that represented drops of 6.0 percent and 9.7 percent, respectively, compared to the same period in 2023.