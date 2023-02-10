Production of heavy trucks in Mexico rises 26 percent in January, a new record

Friday, 10 February 2023 23:19:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Heavy truck production in Mexico increased 26 percent, year-over-year, in January to 18,568 units. That volume represents a production record for the first month of the year, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data published today by national statistics office Inegi.

Exports of heavy trucks totaled 15,221 units, 14.4 percent or 1,913 more units compared to January 2022.

According to Inegi, the US received 14,658 units for imports, or 96.3 percent of the total trucks exported by Mexico. Canada was the second largest buyer with 2.4 percent of the total.

Retail sales increased 26 percent, year-over-year, to 3,276 units in January.

The information from Inegi originates from the records of the 10 companies affiliated with the National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (ANPACT) and the unaffiliated company, the Chinese Shaanxi Automobile.