Production of auto parts in Mexico will reach $106 billion in 2024

Monday, 28 November 2022 23:13:16 (GMT+3) | San Diego

The value of the production of auto parts in Mexico, the fourth most important player in the world, will double in 2022 with USD$106.4 billion, 108 percent more than the value in 2010. However, in 2024, the forecast is for $110.7 billion, 1.67 percent more than in 2023, said the president of the National Auto Parts Industry (INA), Francisco Gonzalez.

With more than 2,000 auto parts manufacturing companies in the country, this year Mexico displaced Germany from fourth place in the world, Gonzalez said Thursday night in a webinar organized by a private university.

The five states with the highest production of auto parts are Coahuila (16.8 percent), Chihuahua (12.2 percent), Nuevo Leon (11.3 percent), Guanajuato (11.0 percent) and Queretaro (6.6 percent). Together they produce 57.9 percent of the total.