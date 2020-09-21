Producers at IREPAS: Global long steel demand more or less same as pre-pandemic

Monday, 21 September 2020 22:04:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

At the SteelOrbis 2020 Fall Conference & 83rd IREPAS Meeting held virtually on September 21, Murat Cebecioğlu from Turkish steel producer ICDAS, and chairman of IREPAS said that pandemic of course worsened the market situation, demand has reduced, while China is the driving force behind the whole market with no intentions to export. He indicated that the situation in global long products market has not changed compared to pre-pandemic; market is stable and demand is more or less the same as it was before. Regional markets are performing well with demand being back and EU-based cut and benders are quite busy. Looking at North America, prices in the US finally moved up on the back of higher raw material prices. The IREPAS chairman stated that the upward trend in scrap prices has already started slowing down and a downward correction is underway these days, adding that producers prefer billet unless a strong spread between billet and scrap prices occurs.

Commenting on whether the uptrend in Turkish rebar cargoes to the US will continue, “New shipments were booked in aftermath of Section 232 duty rate going back to 25 percent; that is why it looks like there is a surge. Truth is that Turkey will not be able to reach level of exports it had prior to Section 232. When the duty rate was 50 percent, Turkey was replaced by domestic producers and other countries such as Spain, Italy and Portugal. It is not easy to recover the market shares in the US lost to other countries, especially while Turkey is still subject to AD and CVD measures,” the committee chairman said.

Mr. Cebecioğlu said that the increase in Turkey’s domestic steel consumption might be the result of reduction in interest rates which boosted demand for steel providing support for domestic market, however he has doubts about if the growth will persist.