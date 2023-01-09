Producer prices in Mexico grow 5.3 percent, while steel falls 24.8 percent in December

﻿
Producer prices in Mexico increased 5.3 percent, year-over-year, in December. However, in the steel industry, producer prices decreased 24.8 percent, according to SteelOrbis' analysis of data published Monday by the national statistics office Inegi.

Inegi reported that the Producer Price Index (PPI) with oil increased 5.3 percent and without oil 4.9 percent. In both cases they are considered services.

However, in the steel complexes, the PPI decreased 24.8 percent in December 2022. This reduction is explained because in December 2021, the annualized price increase was 93.9 percent.

The drop in prices in the steel sector was led by the 33.0 percent reduction in the price of sheet steel, followed by an 8.5 percent drop in producer prices for steel slabs. Wire rod decreased by 7.2 percent and rebar by 3.6 percent in December, compared to the same month in 2021.


