Producer prices in French industry up three percent in Nov from Oct

Thursday, 23 December 2021 12:28:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, producer prices in French industry rose by three percent month on month and were up by 16.3 percent year on year, according to the statistics released by France’s National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France were up 0.5 percent in November compared to October and rose by 10.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In November, prices for exported manufactured products increased by 0.6 percent and prices of exported transport equipment were up by 0.5 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in November prices of exported manufactured products rose by nine percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 2.3 percent increase.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in November increased by 0.4 percent compared to October and rose by 10.7 percent compared to the same month of 2020.