Producer prices in French industry increased by 0.3 percent in September from August

Thursday, 29 October 2020 10:36:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, producer prices in French industry increased by 0.3 percent month on month, according to the statistics released by France's National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE). Producer prices for manufactured products in France decreased by 0.1 percent in September compared to August and were down 2.8 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

In September, prices for exported manufactured products decreased by 0.2 percent and prices of exported transport equipment rose by 0.1 percent, both month on month. On year-on-year basis, in September prices of exported manufactured products declined by 2.2 percent, while prices of exported transport equipment saw a 0.1 percent decrease.

Meanwhile, import prices for manufactured products in France in September were down by 0.1 percent compared to August and declined by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2019.


