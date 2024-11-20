 |  Login 
Price stable in four weeks for Brazilian HDG exports

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 19:59:41 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

The reference price of hot dipped galvanized products (HDG), for export from Brazil to South American countries is $920/mt today, stable from four weeks ago, CFR conditions, having the G40 grade and 4.75 mm thickness product as reference.

In September, Brazil exported 11,800 mt and imported 55,700 mt of HDG against respectively 14,900 mt and 42,400 in September.

The exports of October were all destined to South American countries, shipped by ArcelorMittal (6,200 mt at $1,130/mt), Usiminas (5,400 mt at $1,339/mt), CSN (100 mt at $1,035/mt), and traders (100 mt at $980/mt), all FOB conditions. 

The imports were from Asia (55,200 mt, of which 53,500 mt at $663/mt from China) and Europe (500 mt at $1,256/mt), also FOB conditions.

In the Brazilian domestic market, HDG is currently sold by producers, in medium to large volumes, to end users or distributors, at BRL 6,400/mt ($1,109/mt), stable in BRL from four weeks ago, ex-works, full taxes except IPI.

USD=BRL 5.77 (November 20)


Tags: Galvanized Flats Brazil South America 

