Price increases in four weeks for Brazilian HDG exports

The reference price of hot dipped galvanized products (HDG), for export from Brazil to South American countries is $920/mt today, up from $900/mt four weeks ago, CFR conditions, having the G40 grade and 4.75 mm thickness product as reference.

In September, Brazil exported 14,900 mt and imported 42,40 mt of HDG against respectively 6,300 mt and 46,300 mt in August.

The destinations of the exports in September were South American countries (9,500 mt at $1,222/mt) and the US (5,400 mt at $996/mt), FOB conditions.

The exporters were Usiminas (10,700 mt at $1,144/mt), ArcelorMittal (4,000 mt at $1,133/mt), and CSN (100 mt at $994/mt), while a small volume was shipped by traders.

The imports were from Asia (42,000 mt, of which 39,500mt at $679/mt from China) and Europe (400 mt at $1,493/mt), also FOB conditions.

In the Brazilian domestic market, HDG is currently sold by producers, in medium to large volumes, to end users or distributors, at BRL 6,400/mt ($1,123/mt) against BRL 6,120/mt four weeks ago, ex-works, full taxes except IPI.

USD=BRL 5.70 (October 21)